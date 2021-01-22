Left Menu
Maha: Nashik records 156 new COVID-19 cases, 174 recoveries

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 22-01-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 20:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

As many as 156 persons testedpositive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Nashik district onFriday, taking the region's tally to 1,14,469, a healthofficial said.

While 174 persons were discharged from various medicalfacilities during the day, one died of the infection, theofficial said.

With this, the region's toll stood at 2,037 and thenumber of recoveries rose to 1,11,153, he said.

Of the total number of cases detected so far, 75,171were from Nashik city, 33,508 from other parts of thedistrict, 4,702 from Malegaon and 1,088 from outside thedistrict, it was stated.

With the addition of 3,295 samples tested during theday, the number of tested conducted in the district rose to4,81,059, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

