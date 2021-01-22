Left Menu
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-01-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 22:16 IST
8 more COVID deaths, 224 cases in Punjab
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The coronavirus death toll rose to 5,543 in Punjab on Friday with eight more fatalities, while 224 new infections took the caseload to 1.72 lakh.

There are 2,324 active cases and the number of recoveries rose to 1.64 lakh after 217 more people recuperated, according to a medical bulletin.

The new infections include 40 cases in Ludhiana, 28 in Jalandhar and three in Mohali. Eleven critical patients are on ventilator support, while 78 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 43.28 lakh samples have been collected for testing so far, it said. PTI CHSHMB

