Left Menu
Development News Edition

30,000 more health workers get COVID vaccine shot in Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-01-2021 02:11 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 02:03 IST
30,000 more health workers get COVID vaccine shot in Bengal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Over 30,000 frontline healthworkers were vaccinated for COVID-19 in West Bengal on Friday,taking the total number of people who got the jab to 84,505, asenior official of the health department said.

Out of the set target of 35,100 for Friday, 30,517received Covishield doses in 351 centres across the stateduring the day.

Eleven cases of adverse event following immunization(AEFI), mostly minor, were reported, the official said.

''All the AEFI cases reported so far are doing well.

The nurse who was admitted to the CCU of the Nil Ratan SircarMedical College and Hospital (in Kolkata on January 16) withAEFI was also discharged today,'' the official said.

The woman who lost consciousness minutes after takingthe vaccine shot on the first day of the inoculation driveapparently had a drug allergy though experts are yet to reacha conclusion on the reason behind it.

The state health department during the day received1.13 lakh more doses of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 toll in West Bengal rose to10,097 with eight more fatalities which included three inKolkata, the health department said in a bulletin.

Out of the 8 deaths, six were due to comorbiditieswhere COVID-19 was incidental.

The tally mounted to 5,67,304 after 406 fresh cases ofinfection were reported. Of the new cases, 115 were registeredin North 24 Parganas district.

The discharge rate improved to 97.08 per cent after493 recoveries have been reported in the last 24 hours.

Till date, 5,50,737 people have recovered from thedisease in the state.

Since Thursday, 28,171 samples have been tested forCOVID-19 in the state taking the total number of such tests to77,79,840, the bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Lithuania says expects enough COVID-19 vaccines for herd immunity by July

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

WHO panel to issue recommendations on Moderna vaccine next week

An independent panel of vaccine experts has reviewed data from Moderna Incs COVID-19 vaccine and will make public its recommendations on the vaccines use next Tuesday, the World Health Organization WHO said on Friday. In an advisory to medi...

Senators urge Biden to restore POW-MIA flag atop White House after Trump removal

Three U.S. senators urged President Joe Biden on Friday to restore a flag honoring missing war veterans atop the White House after former President Donald Trump angered some veterans by moving it last year to a less prominent location. The ...

Soccer-Vitinha stunner helps Wolves edge Chorley

A stunning long-range goal by Vitinha proved the difference as Wolverhampton Wanderers endured an uncomfortable night to edge out sixth-tier Chorley 1-0 in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday. Vitinha, on loan from Porto, unleashed a swerving...

British lawmakers seek investigation into UK-registered firm possibly linked to Beirut blast

Two senior British parliamentarians called on Friday for an investigation into a British-registered company possibly linked to last years devastating explosion in Beirut, after Reuters found that the firm had not disclosed its beneficial ow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021