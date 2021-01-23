Mexico reports 21,007 new coronavirus cases, 1,440 more deaths

Mexico reports 21,007 new coronavirus cases, 1,440 more deathsReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 23-01-2021 06:51 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 06:51 IST
Mexico's Health Ministry on Friday reported 21,007 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 1,440 additional fatalities, bringing the country's total to 1,732,290 cases and 147,614 deaths.
The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Health Ministry
- Mexico