COVID-19: At 77.2 per cent, Aurangabad sees rise in vaccinations

At least 77.2 per cent healthworkers took the COVID-19 shots in Maharashtra's Aurangabaddistrict on the fourth day of the vaccination drive, aconsiderable rise from the previous sessions, an official saidon Saturday.

As many as 772 health workers out of the day's targetof 1,000 were administered the vaccine at 10 centres in thedistrict on Friday, the official said.

While 64.7 per cent health workers were vaccinated onthe first day of the drive on January 16, the numbers declinedto 33.5 per cent on the second day, he said.

Concerned about the drop in numbers, districtcollector Sunil Chavan held a meeting with personnel involvedin the drive to probe reasons for the decline, the officialsaid.

Senior medical officials of the district includingcivil surgeon Dr Sundar Kulkarni and Aurangabad MunicipalCorporation (AMC) health officer Dr Neeta Padalkar took thejab on Friday, he said.

Meanwhile, with the addition 34 new COVID-19 cases onFriday, the count of infections in the district has reached46,701, of which 185 patients are undergoing treatment, adistrict official said.

At least 45,286 patients have recovered from theinfection, while 1,230 have succumbed to it so far, he added.

