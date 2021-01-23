Kerala prepares action plan for second phase COVID vaccination drive

The Kerala HealthDepartment has prepared an action plan to expand the COVID-19vaccination in the state and to commence the next phase of thedrivemeticulously, Health Minister K K Shailaja said here onSaturday.

A total of 133 vaccination centres were allotted inthe southern state in the initial phase which were beingincreased with the availability of more doses of vaccines.

Currently, 144 centres were ready for vaccinationandit was proposed to increase it to 249 at this stage, shesaid.

As part of this, there would be at least 14 centresin a district, she said, adding that 38 centres would be setup in Ernakulam district and 30 centres in Thiruvananthapuram.

''It is time for the healthcare workers to get theirsecond dose of vaccine by February 13.Therefore the plan is tocomplete the first phase of vaccination by February 15 andcommence the second phase of the drive after that,'' she said.

After healthcare workers, the next priority wouldbe the frontline COVID fighters.

So far, a total of 4,87,306 people, includinghealth workers and frontline fighters, have registered forvaccination in the southern state.

Registration for frontline fighters was currentlyunderway which so far comprised 75,572 home departmentemployees, 6,600 municipal workers and 8,824 revenue staff inKerala.

