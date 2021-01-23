Over 3,900 healthcare workers administered COVID-19 vaccine in Himachal

As many as 3,935 healthcare workers were vaccinated for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, a health official said.

On the day, 1,536 members of the medical fraternity received the vaccine shots while 3,299 people received the jabs on Monday, 232 on Tuesday, 45 on Wednesday, 686 on Thursday and 3,819 on Friday, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said.

With this, the total number of vaccinated healthcare workers in the hill state has risen to 13,562, he added.

Jindal said the target for Saturday was 5,720 and the percentage coverage is 68.8 per cent.

Thirteen adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) were reported in the state on Saturday, he added.

The number of AEFI in the state has now risen to 41 as earlier 28 AEFI cases had been reported.

