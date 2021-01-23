Punjab Raj Bhavan cancels R-Day 'At Home' function over coronavirus

There will be no 'At Home' function at the Punjab Raj Bhavan here on Republic Day in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, a spokesperson said on Saturday.

Punjab reported 10 coronavirus deaths and 212 fresh cases on Saturday, pushing the overall figures to 5,553 fatalities and 1,71,733 infections, officials said. ''In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 'At Home' function for this year's Republic Day to be hosted by the Punjab Raj Bhavan stands cancelled,'' a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said.

