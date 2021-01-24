Lalu shifted to AIIMS-Delhi as health condition deteriorates

Jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad wasshifted to AIIMS-Delhi in an air ambulance on Saturday afterhis health condition deteriorated while undergoing treatmentat a hospital here, officials said.

Prasad (72), convicted in fodder scam cases, wasundergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of MedicalScience (RIMS) here for multiple ailments.

''Lalu Prasad is having trouble breathing for the lasttwo days. On Friday, he was found to be having pneumonia.

Considering his age, we have decided to shift him to AIIMS-Delhi on the advice of doctors for better treatment,'' RIMSDirector Dr Kameshwar Prasad told PTI.

As per recommendations of a medical board, Prasad wasgiven permission for treatment at AIIMS-Delhi for about amonth, State Inspector General of Prisons Birendra Bhushansaid.

Based on the weekly health updates that will bereceived from AIIMS-Delhi, he may also be allowed to stay foran additional duration if needed, he said.

His air ambulance left Ranchi airport at 7.30 pm andreached Delhi around 9.30 pm, RJD state chief Abhay KumarSingh said.

Prasad's wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Yadav anddaughter Misa Yadav accompanied him, he said.

They had arrived at Ranchi on Friday night and metPrasad.

Tejashwi told reporters that his father's conditionwas worrisome. He also met Chief Minister Hemant Soren at hisresidence during the day.

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday heard about theviolation of the jail manual by Lalu Prasad while he wasadmitted at RIMS, pulling up the hospital authorities, thejail administration and the state government.

The case will be next heard on February 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)