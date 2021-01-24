Thailand reports 198 new coronavirus cases and one more death

Thailand on Sunday reported 198 new coronavirus cases, taking its total number of confirmed infections to 13,500.

Seven of the new infections were imported, a COVID-19 taskforce told a briefing. One additional coronavirus-related death was recorded, bringing total fatalities to 73 since the outbreak began last year.

Also Read: Thailand Open: Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy test positive for coronavirus

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)