Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan approves emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

A couple of days later, the regulatory body approved Chinese state-owned firm Sinopharms COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, the second shot to be given approval for the use in the country.Last week, Hungary became the first European Union country to approve the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for public distribution.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 24-01-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 13:31 IST
Pakistan approves emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan has authorised the emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V, the third anti-COVID-19 vaccine approved by the country against the deadly coronavirus, authorities said on Sunday.

The government has given a go-ahead to a local pharmaceutical company for the import and distribution of the Russian-developed Sputnik V, the Dawn newspaper quoted an official as saying.

Sputnik V is the third vaccine to be approved for the emergency use in the country, the report said.

"In a meeting conducted by the registration board of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), another vaccine has also been given EUA (emergency use authorisation) which was developed with the backing of Russian Development Investment Fund," the official said.

A local pharmaceutical AGP, he said, had been authorised as the sole importer and distributor of the Russian vaccine, according to the paper.

Pakistan reported 48 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the number of fatalities due to the disease to 11,295, while 2,070 patients were in a critical condition, according to the ministry of National Health Services.

The ministry further reported that 486,489 people have recovered, meaning that the number of active patients was 34,628.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 532,412 after 1,594 new infections were detected in the past 24 hours.

The authorities so far have carried out 7,642,665 tests in the country, including 40,285 in the last 24 hours.

On January 17, DRAP authorised the Oxford University-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use in Pakistan. A couple of days later, the regulatory body approved Chinese state-owned firm Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, the second shot to be given approval for the use in the country.

Last week, Hungary became the first European Union country to approve the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for public distribution. A short time later the UAE also announced the same decision making it 12th country outside of Russia which have authorised its use.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UK health minister says hopes schools can open by Easter, will depend on data

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday he hoped schools, which have been closed to most pupils since Jan. 5 as part of a national lockdown, would be able to reopen by Easter in early April but said it would depend on COVID-19 ...

Poppy straw recovered, man arrested in J-K

A man was arrested on Sunday after 53 kgs of poppy straw was recovered from his apple-laden truck in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Harjinder Singh, a resident of Punjabs Hoshiarpur district, was driving his truck from K...

Priyanka Gandhi slams Centre for blocking farmers from entering Delhi

All India Congress Committee General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP-led Central government of transferring the wealth of the country to corporates and taking away the rights of farmers. The ...

1 killed, 2 injured in Kabul blast

A bodyguard was killed and the head of the Central Banks dispute resolution department and his driver were wounded in todays blast in Kabul, reported TOLO News. The Central Bank in a statement confirmed the incident.The incident occurred ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021