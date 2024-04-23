Left Menu

Russian rouble slightly strengthens against the US dollar

By 0727 GMT the rouble was 0.25% higher at 93.24 to the dollar after trading in a range of 93.20 to 93.460. Against the euro, the rouble fell 0.19% to 99.49 but gained 0.08% to 12.84 against the yuan . The dollar-denominated RTS index was 0.08% higher at 1,175.16.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-04-2024 13:11 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 13:00 IST
Russian rouble slightly strengthens against the US dollar
Representative Image Image Credit: Max Pixel
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Russian rouble slightly strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. By 0727 GMT the rouble was 0.25% higher at 93.24 to the dollar after trading in a range of 93.20 to 93.460.

Against the euro, the rouble fell 0.19% to 99.49 but gained 0.08% to 12.84 against the yuan . Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, rose 0.4% to $87.31 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes rose. The dollar-denominated RTS index was 0.08% higher at 1,175.16. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index gained 0.08% to 3,481.88. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Renewable energy transforming the landscape

Renewable energy transforming the landscape

 Global
2
HC Quashes WB Govt School Recruitment Test 2016, Declares It Null and Void

HC Quashes WB Govt School Recruitment Test 2016, Declares It Null and Void

 India
3
Indonesia court rejects petition by losing presidential candidate

Indonesia court rejects petition by losing presidential candidate

 Indonesia
4
Tesla cuts the price of its 'Full Self Driving' system by a third to USD 8,000

Tesla cuts the price of its 'Full Self Driving' system by a third to USD 8,0...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024