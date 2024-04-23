Russian rouble slightly strengthens against the US dollar
By 0727 GMT the rouble was 0.25% higher at 93.24 to the dollar after trading in a range of 93.20 to 93.460. Against the euro, the rouble fell 0.19% to 99.49 but gained 0.08% to 12.84 against the yuan . The dollar-denominated RTS index was 0.08% higher at 1,175.16.
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-04-2024 13:11 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 13:00 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Russian rouble slightly strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. By 0727 GMT the rouble was 0.25% higher at 93.24 to the dollar after trading in a range of 93.20 to 93.460.
Against the euro, the rouble fell 0.19% to 99.49 but gained 0.08% to 12.84 against the yuan . Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, rose 0.4% to $87.31 a barrel.
Russian stock indexes rose. The dollar-denominated RTS index was 0.08% higher at 1,175.16. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index gained 0.08% to 3,481.88.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement