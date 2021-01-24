Left Menu
128 new COVID cases in Haryana, one more dies

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-01-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 20:41 IST
Haryana on Sunday reported one fatality linked to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 3,010, while 128 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,67,203, according to a government bulletin.

According to the state health department's daily bulletin, the new fatality was reported from Karnal district.

Gurugram (39) and Faridabad (22) were among other districts which recorded new cases of the novel coronavirus, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,511, while 2,62,682 people have so far been discharged after recovering from the infection in Haryana. The state has a COVID-19 recovery rate of 98.31 per cent, according to the bulletin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

