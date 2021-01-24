UK records 30,004 new COVID-19 cases, 6.3 mln people have had 1st vaccine dose

The United Kingdom recorded 30,004 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, with the total for the past seven days at 251,504, down 22% on the previous seven days, official figures showed.

Another 610 people died of COVID-19 in the country, raising the total death toll since the start of the pandemic to 97,939. The seven-day total was 8,678, up 11% on the previous seven days.

The daily number of people who received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine was 491,970, a record high that took the overall number of people in Britain to have had their first dose to 6.353 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)