Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spanish woman who 'died' of COVID returned 10 days later-newspaper

After a mix-up over names, the family of Rogelia Blanco were informed that the pensioner died of COVID-19 on Jan. 13 and her funeral was the next day, the La Voz de Galicia newspaper said.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 24-01-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 23:05 IST
Spanish woman who 'died' of COVID returned 10 days later-newspaper
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An 85-year-old woman believed by her family to have died from the coronavirus surprised her relatives by returning to her care home nine days after they were told she had been buried, a newspaper reported on Sunday. After a mix-up over names, the family of Rogelia Blanco were informed that the pensioner died of COVID-19 on Jan. 13 and her funeral was the next day, the La Voz de Galicia newspaper said. Due to coronavirus protocols, they were unable to attend.

So when she arrived fit and well back at the care home in Xove, northern Spain, on Saturday where her husband Ramón Blanco also lived, he was overwhelmed, the paper said. "I could not believe it. I was crying, after the death of my wife," it quoted him as saying, adding that it was the woman who shared a room with Blanco who had died.

The newspaper quoted the San Rosendo Foundation, which runs the care home, as saying the error occurred when Blanco and other residents who tested positive for COVID-19 were transferred to another care home on Dec. 29 for specialised treatment. "Among the elderly people transferred were two women who were assigned the same room," the foundation said, according to La Voz de Galicia. They were transferred to the Os Gozos residency in Pereiro de Aguiar, 223 km (139 miles) from Xove.

"An identification error during the process of transfer from Xove to Pereiro de Aguiar led to the death of one of them being certified on Jan. 13, although the identity was wrongly assigned," it said. The foundation expressed its regret for the "unfortunate incident", the newspaper said, quoting the statement, which added: "This is a one-off event, among the more than 100 transfers that have been made since last December to Os Gozos."

A court had been informed to reverse the mistake over Blanco's death, the statement said. The foundation did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment.

Also Read: Spain sends out vaccine, food convoys after snowstorm paralyses roads

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Burundi ruling party selects hardliner as secretary-general

Burundis ruling party has selected as the former president of the countrys senate to be the new secretary-general.Reverien Ndikuriyo was picked Sunday by the ruling party, the National Council for the Defense of DemocracyForces for the Defe...

Varun Dhawan marries Natasha Dalal in intimate ceremony

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan tied the knot with fashion designer Natasha Dalal on Sunday evening at Alibaugs luxurious resort The Mansion House in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends.Dhawan, 33, shared two photographs ...

Trump's coming impeachment trial aggravates rift among Republicans

The coming second impeachment trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump on a charge of inciting the deadly storming of the Capitol has aggravated a rift among his fellow Republicans that was on full display on Sunday.At least one Republic...

Turkey passes 25,000 COVID-19-related deaths

Turkey on Sunday passed 25,000 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the outbreak in March, the health ministry said.A toll of 140 new fatalities saw the total figure rise to 25,073. Turkey has recorded more than 2.4 million infections...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021