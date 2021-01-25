Mexican president Lopez Obrador tests postive for COVID-19

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has tested positive for COVID-19, he said on Sunday, adding that his symptoms were light and that he was receiving medical treatment.

Mexico is in the grip of a second wave of the pandemic, with the country's official death toll from COVID-19 set to pass a grim milestone of 150,000 in coming days. "As always, I am optimistic," Lopez Obrador, 67, said in a tweet.

