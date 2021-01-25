Mexico reports 10,872 new coronavirus cases, 530 deaths

Mexico reports 10,872 new coronavirus cases, 530 deathsReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 25-01-2021 06:46 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 06:46 IST
Mexico's health ministry on Sunday reported 10,872 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the country and 530 fatalities, bringing its totals to 1,763,219 infections and 149,614 deaths.
The real number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly higher than the official count, the health ministry has said.
