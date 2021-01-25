Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia approves Pfizer vaccine, warns of limited global AstraZeneca supply

Australia will start CSL's domestic supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine in March, earlier than planned, at 1 million doses a week, he said. "The decision to pay a premium for an onshore, secure, sovereign vaccine manufacturing capacity via CSL, that puts Australia in a vastly more secure position than almost any other country in the world," Hunt said.

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2021 07:40 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 07:40 IST
Australia approves Pfizer vaccine, warns of limited global AstraZeneca supply

Australia on Monday approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use but warned AstraZeneca's international production problems mean the country would need to distribute a locally manufactured shot earlier than planned.

The country's medical regulator was one of the first in the world to complete a comprehensive approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday, noting it was a year since the first local coronavirus case was detected. Vaccination of priority groups with the Pfizer vaccine is expected to begin in late February, at 80,000 doses per week, Health Minister Greg Hunt told reporters.

Pfizer had told the Australian government it anticipated continuous supply but would provide global production guidance "in mid-February for March and beyond on a weekly basis," he said. The Australian rollout update comes after AstraZeneca Plc told European Union officials on Friday it would cut deliveries of its vaccine to the bloc by 60% in the first quarter due to production problems.

Hunt said AstraZeneca had advised Australia the company has "had a significant supply shock and so that means we won't have as much of that AstraZeneca international in March as they had previously promised". Australia will start CSL's domestic supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine in March, earlier than planned, at 1 million doses a week, he said.

"The decision to pay a premium for an onshore, secure, sovereign vaccine manufacturing capacity via CSL, that puts Australia in a vastly more secure position than almost any other country in the world," Hunt said. Australia has set a target of 4 million vaccine doses by April.

The Pfizer vaccine has been provisionally approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration's (TGA) for Australians aged 16 years and over. Australia will administer the two doses of the vaccine to each recipient at the recommended time.

"You don't start what you can't finish, and finishing the job involves two doses," said Morrison, adding a digital system would ensure people get two doses each. However, he cautioned there are limits to what a vaccine rollout would mean for the country, with current border restrictions expected to remain in place. Quarantine and border personnel, frontline health workers and aged care and disability staff and residents will be the first group to receive vaccines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Study links insufficient sleep, stress to symptoms resembling concussion

While we all know how getting less sleep and stress can be harmful to a persons health, a new study suggested that lack of sleep, pre-existing mental health issues, and stress could also lead to symptoms that resemble concussion. The study ...

ISL 7: Players frustrated with draw but we need to stay positive, says Moosa

Stating that players are frustrated after witnessing a draw against Odisha FC, Bengaluru interim head coach Naushad Moosa stressed that they need to keep their heads high and keep moving. A goal from Erik Paartalu rescued a point for Bengal...

Only 1 in 5 countries show commitment to equity in education amid COVID-19: UNESCO

One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, over 800 million students, more than half the worlds student population, still face significant disruptions to their education, ranging from full school closures in 31 countries to reduced or part-time a...

History-sheeter held after encounter with police in UP's Greater Noida

An alleged history-sheeter named Zakir was arrested following an encounter with the police near Amka village in Dadri area of Gautam Buddh Nagar. The police said that the man was injured during the crossfire by the police. The incident took...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021