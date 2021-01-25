Puducherry logs 18 new COVID cases, overall tally rises to

Puducherry added 18 newcoronavirus cases taking the overall tally to 38,878 while nofresh fatality was reported from the union territory duringthe last 24 hours, a top Health department official said onMonday.

No fresh fatality was reported from any of the fourregions-Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam, Director ofHealth and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release.

The 18 new cases were spread over Puducherry (15),Mahe (two) and Yanam (one) while the Karaikal region did notreport any fresh infection, he said.

The 18 cases were identified at the end of theexamination of2,433 samples.

As many as 26 patients were discharged from hospitalsduring the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Monday.

The number of active cases in the union territorystood at 280 while 37,953 patients recovered and weredischarged so far, Mohan Kumar said.

With no fresh fatality being reported, the tollremained at 645, he added.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.66 per cent and97.62 per cent respectively.

Of the 5.60 lakh samples tested so far, 5.16 lakhsamples were found to be negative.

