UK opposition leader Starmer says he's self-isolating, no COVID symptoms

Britain's opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer said on Monday he was self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19, the third time he has needed to quarantine.

"I have no symptoms and will be working from home until next Monday," Starmer said on Twitter. Starmer also had to self-isolate in September after a member of his household showed symptoms of the virus and again in December after a member of his staff tested positive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)