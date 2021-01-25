UK opposition leader Starmer says he's self-isolating, no COVID symptoms

UK opposition leader Starmer says he's self-isolating, no COVID symptomsReuters | London | Updated: 25-01-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 15:49 IST
Britain's opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer said on Monday he was self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19, the third time he has needed to quarantine.
"I have no symptoms and will be working from home until next Monday," Starmer said on Twitter. Starmer also had to self-isolate in September after a member of his household showed symptoms of the virus and again in December after a member of his staff tested positive.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Keir Starmer
- Britain
- Labour
- Starmer
