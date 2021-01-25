Germany expects EU approval for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Friday

Germany expects EU approval for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on FridayReuters | Berlin | Updated: 25-01-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 16:34 IST
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is expected to approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University on Friday, a spokesman of German's health ministry said.
EU officials are due to seek clarification from AstraZeneca executives on unexpected delivery problems on Monday afternoon.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Oxford University
- The European Medicines Agency
- AstraZeneca