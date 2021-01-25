Left Menu
Germany expects EU approval for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Friday

25-01-2021
AstraZeneca logo Image Credit: ANI

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is expected to approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University on Friday, a spokesman of German's health ministry said.

EU officials are due to seek clarification from AstraZeneca executives on unexpected delivery problems on Monday afternoon.

