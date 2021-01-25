Left Menu
Over 2,600 health workers vaccinated in Meghalaya, no adverse effects reported so far: CM

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 25-01-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 20:35 IST
Meghalaya Chief Minister ConradK Sangma on Monday said that over 2,600 health workers havereceived COVID vaccines in the state to date and no adverseeffects have been reported so far.

The state has planned to vaccinate 16,000 healthworkers in the first phase of the drive that began on January16.

''With over 54 vaccination sessions held, #Meghalayahas vaccinated 2,624 healthcare workers as of date. No majoradverse effects have been reported in the state so far,'' thechief minister tweeted.

Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,734 as two morepeople tested positive for the infection, Health ServicesDirector Aman War said.

Nine more people have recovered from the disease, hesaid.

The state now has 104 active cases, while 13,484people have recovered from the disease and 146 people havesuccumbed to the infection so far, the official said.

Meghalaya has tested over 3.28 lakh samples forCOVID-19 so far, War added.

