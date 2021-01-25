Gujarat records 390 new COVID-19 cases, 707 recoveries; 3 die

Indicating further improvementin the COVID-19 situation, Gujarat recorded 390 new cases ofcoronavirus and three more deaths, while over 700 patientsrecovered from the infection on Monday, the state HealthDepartment said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 tally now stands at 2,59,487 after390 persons tested positive in the last 24 hours, said arelease by the department.

The statewide toll rose to 4,379 with the addition ofthree more deaths - two in Ahmedabad and one in Surat city -said the release.

The tally of recovered patients reached 2,50,763 with707 COVID-19 patients getting discharged from hospitalsduring the day, it said.

Gujarat's rate of recovery has gone up to 96.64 percent, said the release.

Meanwhile, as many as 13,803 health workers werevaccinated on Monday as part of the ongoing COVID-19inoculation drive, which kicked off on January 16 across thecountry, the department said.

Till now, 92,122 health workers have been administeredCOVID-19 vaccines in Gujarat, said the release.

Of the 4,345 active cases in the state, 46 patientsare on ventilator, while 4,299 are stable.

Ahmedabad recorded 94 new COVID-19 cases, the highestin the state, during the day, taking the district tally to61,606. With two more deaths, Ahmedabad's toll rose to 2,289.

Also, 160 patients from Ahmedabad district weredischarged from hospitals following recovery from theinfection, the release said.

Surat district reported 85 new cases, taking the tallyto 51,874, said the release, adding that 93 persons from thedistrict also recovered during the day.

Vadodara and Rajkot district recorded 84 and 45 newcases, respectively.

While no new COVID-19 case recorded, one patientrecovered in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra NagarHaveli and Daman & Diu in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Of the total 3,363 persons found positive forcoronavirus in the Union Territory since the outbreak, twohave died, 3,357 have recovered and 4 are under treatment,said a release by the UT administration.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positivecases 2,59,487, new cases 390, deaths 4,379, discharged2,50,763, active cases 4,345, people tested so far (figuresnot released).

