Odisha inoculates 1,77,090 people, COVID-19 tally at 3,34,430

Odisha achieved 92 per centof its first-phase inoculation target by Monday, even as thestate's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,34,430 after 130 morepeople tested positive for the virus, a health departmentofficial said.

Though the state government had set a target ofvaccinating as many as 1,92,555 healthcare workers in theinitial phase, a total of 1,77,090 persons could be inoculatedso far, he said.

A total of 3,50,726 healthcare workers, includingsanitation personnel, would be vaccinated in two phases.

The second session of the initial phase will startfrom January 28 and continue till February 10, he said.

The vaccination programme will remain suspended onTuesday in view of Republic Day, and from January 31-February2 due to pulse polio immunisation drive, Health and FamilyWelfare Director Bijay Panigrahy said.

Meanwhile, the coastal state's coronavirus death tollrose to 1,906 after one more fatality, the official said.

Odisha now has 1,187 active cases, while 3,31,284people have recovered from the disease thus far, he said.

The fresh cases were detected from Sundergarh (32),followed by Sambalpur (14), among other districts.

Six districts Boudh, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Koraput,Malkangiri and Nayagarh- did not register any new positivecase since Sunday.

The state has conducted over 75.68 lakh sample testsfor COVID-19, including 19,788 on Sunday.

