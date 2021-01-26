Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sweden pauses Pfizer vaccine payments, seeks clarity on doses - DN daily

Sweden's Health Agency has paused COVID-19 vaccine payments to Pfizer and is seeking clarification over the amount of doses available in each vial, Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter reported on Tuesday. Sweden is seeking clarification on the number of doses it has been billed after Pfizer charged for six doses in each vial. Pfizer Sweden declined to comment on the report.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 26-01-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 15:32 IST
Sweden pauses Pfizer vaccine payments, seeks clarity on doses - DN daily
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Sweden's Health Agency has paused COVID-19 vaccine payments to Pfizer and is seeking clarification over the amount of doses available in each vial, Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter reported on Tuesday. Sweden is seeking clarification on the number of doses it has been billed after Pfizer charged for six doses in each vial. It originally was thought only five doses could be extracted from each vial and Sweden now want the EU Commission and Pfizer to reach an agreement on how many doses there are in each vial.

"Until then, we have told the company that we must wait with the invoices that are available until we get clarity on what applies," Chief Epidemiologist Anders Tegnell told Dagens Nyheter. Pfizer Sweden declined to comment on the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

GAIL plans to launch pipeline InvIT before Co split

State-owned gas utility GAIL India Ltd plans to launch an InvIT of its two gas pipelines between Dahej and Bengaluru ahead of a proposed splitting of the pipeline business from the gas marketing function, sources said.The nations top gas ma...

German police: man attacks people with knife in Frankfurt

A man with a knife attacked and wounded several people in the city of Frankfurt on Tuesday morning before he was detained by authorities.Frankfurt police said in a tweet that none of the victims had life-threatening injuries. They did not r...

Blast heard in Saudi capital Riyadh - Reuters correspondent

An explosion was heard in the Saudi Arabia capital Riyadh on Tuesday, according to a Reuters correspondent, but the cause was not immediately known.Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV cited local reports of an explosion and videos circulating on soci...

Olympics-Italy staves off threat of Olympic sanctions with decree

Italy on Tuesday approved a decree guaranteeing the autonomy of the countrys Olympic committee, a day before the IOC was due to discuss imposing sanctions on the host of the 2026 winter Olympics over perceived government interference in spo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021