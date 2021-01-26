Iran approves Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V for use

Iran approves Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V for useReuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-01-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 17:02 IST
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday that Tehran had approved the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for domestic use.
"The Sputnik V vaccine was yesterday also registered and approved by our health authorities," Zarif said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, in Moscow on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
