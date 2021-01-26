Left Menu
Development News Edition

R-Day during COVID: Socially distanced contingents, less spectators instead of bustling crowd

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 18:18 IST
R-Day during COVID: Socially distanced contingents, less spectators instead of bustling crowd

Chairs neatly placed apart in a grid in enclosures, no standing spectators allowed, people wearing masks and pocket sanitizers kept handy. The Republic Day celebration at Rajpath this year, while upholding most traditions, was unusual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Known otherwise to witness huge bustling crowds across many age groups, the annual ceremonial event at Rajpath has been scaled down this time in view of the coronavirus pandemic, with spectators' size drastically cut to 25,000 from about 1.25 lakh last year.

While the number of daily incidences has come down in the national capital in the last few weeks, the COVID-19 restrictions are still in place especially at public gatherings.

As per the advisory issued by authorities before the event, persons below 15 years of age were not allowed this time, and the number of enclosures were cut down from 38 to 19.

From members of contingents to spectators, everyone wore masks, the audience maintained the mandated distance while sitting and standing spectators were not allowed.

The marching contingents' route was also curtailed and they stopped at the National Stadium this year instead of following the regular route all the way to the Red Fort.

The size of the marching contingents was also reduced from regular 144 to 96 so that they could maintain social distancing, a senior official said.

Due to the COVID-19 safety norms, gravity-defying stunts by motorcycle-borne men -- a major attraction for the crowd at Republic Day celebrations on the Rajpath -- was also missing this year.

Members of the tableaux contingents from a total of 32 states and UTs, ministries and government departments had undergone multiple COVID-19 tests at a cultural camp at Delhi Cantonment, the last one being on January 22.

COVID-19 safety norms were strictly in place throughout the event.

Huge floor stickers were put up on carpets telling people to 'wear mask' and 'maintain social distancing' and entry was granted after strict contactless frisking.

Last year's Independence Day celebrations too were held in the middle of the pandemic at the historic Red Fort and had typified the 'new normal' in times of COVID-19.

Medical kits, each equipped with a mask, a mini hand sanitizer bottle and a pair of gloves, were kept on all chairs which are neatly separated to maintain the prescribed distance in the front lawns of the Mughal monuments. Even in the VVIPs enclosures, social distancing norms were in place.

Every year, a large number of school children add youthful energy to the grand event, but due to the coronavirus situation they were not present on the occasion this time.

Delhi recorded 148 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest daily rise in infections in nine months, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.31 per cent.

This was also the fourth instance when the number of daily cases in the city stood below the 200-mark in January.

The infection tally in the city stands at 6.34 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,813 with five new fatalities, authorities had said on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Indian farm protesters battle police to plant flags at historic Red Fort

Thousands of Indian farmers protesting against agricultural reforms breached barricades on Tuesday to enter the historic Red Fort complex in the capital and hoist flags after clashing with police, who fired tear gas to scatter them. Growers...

Tunisian protesters gather at parliament

Hundreds of protesters marched on Tunisias heavily barricaded parliament on Tuesday as it debated a controversial government reshuffle in the biggest rally since demonstrations against inequality and police abuses began this month.Riot poli...

Sweden registers 9,123 new COVID-19 cases, 242 deaths since Friday

Sweden, whose unorthodox pandemic strategy has placed it in the global spotlight, registered 9,123 new coronavirus cases since Friday, health agency statistics showed on Tuesday. The figure compares to 9,779 cases the corresponding period l...

BT Italy false accounting trial to resume in April

A trial into alleged false accounting at the Italian unit of British Telecom in 2015 and 2016 opened in Milan on Tuesday, with 20 defendants, including two former senior BT executives and the Italian subsidiary itself, facing charges. In a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021