Portugal reports new daily record of 291 COVID-19 deaths

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 26-01-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 20:58 IST
Portugal reported a record 291 deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, up from the previous peak of 275, and 10,765 new infections, as it struggles to contain a steep post-Christmas surge in cases.

The country has so far reported a total of 653,878 COVID-19 cases and 11,012 deaths, and currently has world's the highest seven day rolling average of cases and deaths from the disease per million people, according to data tracker ourworldindata.org

