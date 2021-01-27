Odisha healthcare worker dies after taking COVID vaccine, govt says not linked to vaccination

Left Menu
A 27-year-old healthcareworker died in Odisha on Tuesday, three days after taking theCOVID-19 vaccine, while the state health department said hisdeath is not related to vaccination.The man who was inoculated on January 23 died in VeerSurendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and ResearchVIMSAR at Burla in Sambalpur district, an official statementsaid.One 27-year-old male from Nuapada district died inVIMSAR, Burla this morning with provisional diagnosis ofBleeding Disorder with Severe Anaemia and IntracerebralHaemorrhage.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-01-2021 00:17 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 00:17 IST
A 27-year-old healthcareworker died in Odisha on Tuesday, three days after taking theCOVID-19 vaccine, while the state health department said hisdeath is not related to vaccination.

The man who was inoculated on January 23 died in VeerSurendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research(VIMSAR) at Burla in Sambalpur district, an official statementsaid.

''One 27-year-old male from Nuapada district died inVIMSAR, Burla this morning with provisional diagnosis ofBleeding Disorder with Severe Anaemia and IntracerebralHaemorrhage. He had received Covid vaccination on 23.01.2021.

''However, as per medical enquiry, the cause of deathis not related to Covid vaccination,'' the statement releasedby the Health and Family Welfare department said.

Two minor cases of AEFI (adverse effect followingimmunisation) have also been reported during the day.

''A 24-year-old female from Nuapada district, who wasvaccinated on January 23, fell ill after taking vaccine whileone 23-year-old male from Jharsuguda district also become sickafter being vaccinated on January 18. Both are well now,'' thestatement said.

All districts were intimated to submit their plan ofaction for the next phase of vaccination to be held fromJanuary 28 to February 10, it said.

As many as 1,77,090 healthcare workers have alreadyreceived COVID-19 vaccine by Monday and the next phase willcover another batch of about 1,73,636 people.

Meanwhile, after a gap of seven months, the number ofnew COVID-19 cases in a single day in the state fell below 100on Tuesday.

Ninety-nine fresh cases were reported from 19 of the30 districts of the state, pushing the tally to 3,34,529, ahealth department official said.

Odisha had recorded below 100 single-day COVID-19cases for the last time on June 6, 2020.

As many as 140 patients recovered from the diseasetaking the total number of cured people to 3,31,284, which is99.05 per cent of the caseload.

The state's coronavirus death toll remained unchangedat 1,906 as no fresh fatality was reported from anywhere sinceMonday.

This apart, 53 other COVIID-19 patients have also dieddue to comorbidity, the official said.

The state now has 1,187 active COVID-19 cases, whichis 0.35 per cent of the caseload.

Odisha has thus far tested over 75.88 lakh samples forCOVID-19, including 20,387 on Monday.

