Tennis-Positive COVID-19 tests linked to Australian Open downgraded to eight

The number of positive COVID-19 tests linked to the Australian Open has been downgraded to eight after authorities reclassified one of the results as a previous infection, health officials said on Monday.

"One case has been reclassified due to evidence of previous infection, meaning there is now a total of eight positive cases related to the AO cohort," COVID-19 Quarantine Victoria said in a statement.

