Dentist falls ill after COVID-19 vaccination in AP; Not due to jab-official

A woman dentist, who wasadministered COVID-19 vaccine a few days ago in a governmenthospital here, is critically ill and being treated at acorporate hospital in Chennai, a senior official of the healthdepartment said on Wednesday but ruled out vaccination beingthe cause.

P Ratnavali, district medical and health officer(DMHO) of Prakasam, said the dentist Dhana Lakshimi was havinginfection in urinary tract and liver while taking the vaccineshot on December 23 at the government general hospital here.

The DMHO said the dentist complained of fever afterthe vaccination and took some medicines.

''Her blood pressure dropped significantly and shewas suffering from high fever on Tuesday. So she was shiftedto Apollo Hospitals Chennai. Her condition is a bit critical,''the DMHO told PTI.

Ratnavali said before being shifted to Chennai, thedentist was treated at a local private hospital where she wasdiagnosed with infections in kidney and liver and hercondition cannot be attributed to the vaccination.

