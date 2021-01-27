Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 21:22 IST
Maharashtra records 376 bird deaths in a day

As many as 376 birds, including303 poultry birds, were found dead amid avian influenza scarein Maharashtra on Tuesday, an official from the state animalhusbandry department said on Wednesday.

A total of 19,076 birds have been found dead in thestate since January 8, the official said.

Samples of birds found dead before Tuesday have beensent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Disease(NIHSAD) in Bhopal, he said.

The institute has confirmed avian influenza strain insamples of poultry birds from Pune, Solapur, Nashik,Ahmednagar, Nanded, Hingoli, Akola and Buldana districts, theofficial said.

The sample taken from a dead peacock from Beeddistrict also tested positive for the infection, he said.

Of the 376 birds found dead on Tuesday, 303 arepoultry birds, while others are crows, herons, parrots andsparrows, he added.

According to the official data, 51,203 poultry birds,eight ducks, 38,798 eggs and 55,476 kg of poultry feed havebeen destroyed from the infected zones.

A notification has been issued in all epicentres andculling of poultry birds, destruction of eggs, droppings,manure and feed has been initiated in 1-km radius from theinfected poultry farms, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

