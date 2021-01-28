Left Menu

1 million COVID vaccine doses to arrive from India on Feb 1: South African health minister

Mkhize had earlier announced that South Africa would receive the first batch of a million vaccine doses form India by the January-end and a further 500,000 doses in February. They may then either claim the cost of vaccine doses administered from medical aid schemes or from the government for uninsured members.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 28-01-2021 06:58 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 06:58 IST
1 million COVID vaccine doses to arrive from India on Feb 1: South African health minister

South African Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday a million coronavirus vaccine doses will arrive from India in the country on February 1.

After the arrival of the vaccine doses via Dubai, these will undergo some processes for 10 to 14 days, after which these will be distributed among provinces, he said during a virtual press conference. Mkhize had earlier announced that South Africa would receive the first batch of a million vaccine doses form India by the January-end and a further 500,000 doses in February. The vaccine will be first administered to health care workers and other priority sector staff in the first phase of the campaign, which aims to vaccinate 67 per cent of South Africa’s 58.5 million citizens to achieve herd immunity before the end of 2021. “Receiving one million vaccines less than a year after first the COVID-19 infection was recorded is a massive achievement,” the minister said as he commended the volunteers who participated in the vaccine trials. Officials said all health workers will receive the vaccine free of cost.

Those who are insured will pay the cost through their medical aid schemes while the government will absorb the cost of vaccination for the uninsured workers, believed to be about 350,000. Businesses or corporates who may want to vaccinate their employees may also do so at their workplaces and bear the costs involved. Pharmacies with a guaranteed cold chain facility will be allowed to purchase the stock of the vaccine. They may then either claim the cost of vaccine doses administered from medical aid schemes or from the government for uninsured members. An electronic vaccine data system will be implemented as a control measure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

No bullet injury, protester died after tractor overturned: UP Police

The postmortem of the protester who died during the tractor march in central Delhi shows that he died of injuries sustained when his vehicle overturned, Uttar Pradesh Police said on Wednesday. Delhi had witnessed violence and chaotic scen...

Australia extends 'travel bubble' suspension with NZ for further 72 hours until Sunday

Australia on Thursday extended its suspension of the travel bubble arrangement with New Zealand for another 72 hours until Sunday, mandating a 14-day hotel quarantine for all arrivals. The trans-Tasman bubble was suspended on Monday after N...

GameStop, other retail darlings dented after Reddit group briefly shuts doors

A slugfest between Wall Street and Main Street took an unexpected turn late on Wednesday after moderators of a stock trading forum that has helped fuel massive rallies in the shares of GameStop temporarily closed its doors. Shares of GameSt...

US against use of telecom equipment from Huawei: White House

The United States is against the use of telecom equipment from untrusted vendors like Huawei, the White House said on Wednesday.Telecommunications equipment made by untrusted vendors, including Huawei, is a threat to the security of the US ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021