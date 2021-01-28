Left Menu

Maha: Thane records 260 fresh COVID-19 cases, two more fatalities

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-01-2021 11:12 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 10:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pexels

The COVID-19 count in Thane district of Maharashtra reached 2,52,723 with 260 new cases, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 6,140, an official said on Thursday.

The 260 fresh cases were reported on Wednesday, he said.

So far, 2,43,291 patients have recuperated from the infection, which improved the recovery rate to 96.27 per cent. There are 3,292 active cases in the district at present, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 tally has gone up to 45,083 while the death toll is 1,196, he said.

Meanwhile, 17,763 health workers have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Thane so far, District Health Officer Dr Manish Renge said.

A total of 85.40 per cent health workers in the district have been administered the vaccine, he said.

On Wednesday alone, 4,527 health workers were vaccinated, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

