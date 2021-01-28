Left Menu

Maha: Aurangabad achieves 61 pc of COVID-19 vaccination target

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 28-01-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 14:37 IST
Representative Image

At least 61 per cent ofbeneficiaries have taken the COVID-19 vaccine shot during theimmunisation drive in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district sofar, an official said on Thursday.

Of the targeted 8,800 people, 5,327 have beenadministered the vaccine in the seven days of the vaccinationdrive that began on January 16, the official said.

As many as 1,206 beneficiaries were inoculated onWednesday, he said.

The vaccination graph was at 58 per cent on January 25and went up to 67 per cent by Wednesday evening, the officialsaid.

At least 174 cases of adverse effects followingimmunisation have been reported and all are minor, he said.

Meanwhile, the district recorded 32 fresh COVID-19cases on Wednesday that have taken the tally to 46,848, anofficial said.

The district has recorded 45,510 recoveries and 1,235casualties, he said.

There are currently 105 active cases in Aurangabad,he added.

