Left Menu

Taiwan asks Germany to help obtain coronavirus vaccines

Taiwan has sought Germany's help in securing COVID-19 vaccines, Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said on Thursday, after Berlin asked for the island's assistance in easing a shortage of automobile semiconductor chips. Wang told reporters she made the request at a meeting with Germany's de facto ambassador in Taipei, who handed her a letter seeking help to resolve the shortage, which is hampering the European nation's fledgling economic recovery from the pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 14:42 IST
Taiwan asks Germany to help obtain coronavirus vaccines
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Taiwan has sought Germany's help in securing COVID-19 vaccines, Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said on Thursday, after Berlin asked for the island's assistance in easing a shortage of automobile semiconductor chips.

Wang told reporters she made the request at a meeting with Germany's de facto ambassador in Taipei, who handed her a letter seeking help to resolve the shortage, which is hampering the European nation's fledgling economic recovery from the pandemic. At their meeting on Wednesday, Wang said, she told the head of the German mission in Taipei that she hoped Germany could "assist Taiwan in obtaining vaccines within the feasible range".

In the letter, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier asked Wang to help persuade manufacturers in Taiwan, home to the world's largest contract chipmaker and one of Germany's main suppliers, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) , to ease the chip shortage. Wang met senior chip executives this week who pledged to help tackle the problem.

Late last month, Taiwan said it had agreed to buy almost 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 10 million from AstraZeneca Plc, with the first to start arriving from March. Another 4.76 million are expected to come from global vaccine programme COVAX, but the government has given no details of which company may supply the rest.

Pfizer Inc has jointly developed with Germany's BioNTech SE one of the main vaccines which is now being rolled out worldwide. Countries are battling vaccine shortages worldwide. Germany's health minister said on Thursday he expected the current shortage to persist into April.

Taiwan has kept the pandemic well under control thanks to early and effective prevention, with 896 cases, including seven deaths. Most the infections have been imported from abroad and only 79 people are now in hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Boeing gets U.S. approval to offer F-15EX to India

Boeing has received a licence from the U.S. government to offer its F-15EX fighter jet to the Indian air force, a senior executive said on Thursday. Boeing will compete with Swedens Gripen and Frances Rafale among others for the Indian air ...

Sudeva FC lock horns with Punjab FC in a bid to surge ahead

Languishing near the bottom of the points table, both Punjab FC and debutants Sudeva Delhi FC will fancy their chances when they clash in an I-League match here on Friday.Both the teams are at joint eighth spot with four points each from as...

India ranks 10th in Asia-Pacific Personalised Health Index

India ranked 10th out of 11 Asia Pacific countries in a newly-launched health index to measure the progress towards personalised healthcare.The Economist Intelligence Unit EIU report Asia-Pacific Personalised Health Index measures the readi...

Equity market tumbles, Maruti skids by 3.5 pc

Bears strengthened their grip on equity market with benchmark indices cracking over one per cent on Thursday amid weak global cues and as caution set in ahead of the Union Budget. The BSE SP Sensex closed 536 points or 1.13 per cent at 46,8...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021