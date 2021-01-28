Left Menu

3 fresh COVID positive cases take Mizoram's tally to 4,362

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 28-01-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 18:10 IST
Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to4,362 on Thursday as three more people, including two BorderSecurity Force (BSF) personnel, tested positive for the virus,an official said.

While two of the news cases were reported from Lungleidistrict, the third one was registered in Aizawl district.

The new patients, aged between 34 and 57 years, areasymptomatic, the official said.

Mizoram currently has 42 active cases, while 4,311patients have recovered from the disease.

Altogether nine COVID-19 patients have died in thestate.

On Wednesday, the state tested 1,113 samples forcoronavirus, taking the total number of such tests to 2,04,372so far.

According to State Immunisation Officer Dr Lalzawmi,at least 5,269 healthcare workers have been given the firstdose of COVID-19 vaccine in the ongoing inoculation drive.

