WHO EU chief: Nations clamouring for vaccine

The European chief for the World Health Organization says “the telephone line is very hot” in conversations with European Union officials and others clamouring for more coronavirus vaccines. Dr. Hans Kluge, speaking in a video conference from WHO Europe headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark, says he spoke recently with European Council President Charles Michel and EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides, citing a “general goodwill” and “understanding that no one is safe until everyone is safe.” He adds: “But the reality is that for the time being, there is realistically a shortfall of vaccines.” The European Union has accused pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca of failing to deliver the coronavirus vaccine doses it promised to the bloc despite getting EU funding to ramp up vaccine production.

