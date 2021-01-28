Left Menu

WHO EU chief: Nations clamouring for vaccine

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 28-01-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 19:23 IST
WHO EU chief: Nations clamouring for vaccine

The European chief for the World Health Organization says “the telephone line is very hot” in conversations with European Union officials and others clamouring for more coronavirus vaccines. Dr. Hans Kluge, speaking in a video conference from WHO Europe headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark, says he spoke recently with European Council President Charles Michel and EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides, citing a “general goodwill” and “understanding that no one is safe until everyone is safe.” He adds: “But the reality is that for the time being, there is realistically a shortfall of vaccines.” The European Union has accused pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca of failing to deliver the coronavirus vaccine doses it promised to the bloc despite getting EU funding to ramp up vaccine production.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Orient Cement Q3 net profit at Rs 53.88 cr

C K Birla Group firm Orient Cement Ltd on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 53.88 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.It had posted a net loss of Rs 5.67 crore in the October-December period a year ago, Orient Cement said in ...

Nissan recalls 354K Pathfinder SUVs for brake light problem

Nissan is recalling more than 354,000 Pathfinder SUVs worldwide, some for a second time, because the brake lights can stay on all the time.The recall covers certain Pathfinders from the 2013 through 2015 model years.The automaker says a sto...

UK PM Johnson tells Scottish nationalists: stop going on about another referendum

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Scottish nationalists should stop talking endlessly about another independence referendum as the 2014 vote was a once-in-a-generation event. I dont think that the right thing to do is to talk endles...

Congo's lawmakers vote to remove prime minister

Lawmakers in Congo have voted to remove Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba, paving the way for President Felix Tshisekedi to appoint someone more loyal.The no confidence vote in Ilunkamba is the latest move by Tshisekedi to distance ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021