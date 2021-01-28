36 fresh COVID-19 infections push Chandigarh's tally to 20,855

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh rose to 20,855 on Thursday as 36 more people tested positive for the disease, according to a medical bulletin.

The death toll remained unchanged at 334 as no new fatalities were reported in the union territory, it said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh stands at 158, the bulletin said.

As many as 24 patients were discharged after recovery the previous day, taking the total number of cured persons to 20,363, it said.

So far, 2,12,915 samples have been taken for testing. Of these, 1,91,118 have tested negative while reports of 109 are awaited, it said. PTI CHS VSD DIVDIV

