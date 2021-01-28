Left Menu

British COVID-19 variant may be dominant in Belgium by early March, scientists say

The new British variant of the novel coronavirus could replace almost all current strains of the virus in Belgium by the end of February, a group of scientists advising the government said in a report on Thursday. The study led by the virology lab of KU Leuven university is of particular concern for Belgium, which already has one of the world's highest per capita death rates from coronavirus.

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 20:07 IST
British COVID-19 variant may be dominant in Belgium by early March, scientists say

The new British variant of the novel coronavirus could replace almost all current strains of the virus in Belgium by the end of February, a group of scientists advising the government said in a report on Thursday.

The study led by the virology lab of KU Leuven university is of particular concern for Belgium, which already has one of the world's highest per capita death rates from coronavirus. The study found that the British variant is 65% more infectious and is spreading quickly in the country of 11 million. "It is already plainly clear that the variant will become the dominant strain in a very short time-span, being projected to reach 90% of all newly diagnosed infections before the end of February," the report said.

The figures are of concern because they would mean the reproduction rate, which indicates how many people a single person with COVID-19 can infect, would jump to around 1.65 from 1.0 today, the report said. Emmanuel Andre, one of the virologists who led the study, told Belgian broadcaster RTBF that the third wave of infections had already begun in the country that is home to the European Union and NATO, but there was still time to avoid a new lockdown.

Belgium is not under a strict lockdown but bars, cafes and restaurants remain closed while home working is mandatory and the government has imposed a curfew. Residents are banned from going on holiday abroad until March 1 to limit the spread of more infectious coronavirus variants. For Jan Jambon, Minister-President of the Flemish region, there is not much room left for additional measures.

“I choose the option of enforcing the current measures. We have been very strict for a long time, you also have to be able to maintain support among the population,” he told Belgium's Radio1. The federal government is due to meet on Feb. 5 to decide reopening of hairdressers from Feb. 13. Belgium has officially recorded 20,933 COVID-19-related deaths so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

President to address members of two Houses seated in three locations for first time

The budget session of Parliament will begin on Friday with President Ram Nath Kovind addressing members of both the Houses seated in three different locations for the first time as part of precautions against COVID-19. A Rajya Sabha press r...

Majority of Whatsapp users may not use payment features if it shares info with FB: Survey

A majority of respondents in a survey said they will not use Whatsapp payment features and may discontinue business chat if the app shares information with Facebook and third parties, according to a survey.The survey -- conducted around Wha...

Bayern profits from inconsistent rivals in Bundesliga

No matter what happens to Bayern Munich, its German rivals just cant seem to take advantage.Despite the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, despite underwhelming form, despite a squad creaking under the strain of a packed schedul...

Celebrities, comedians express anguish as HC rejects bail to Munawar Faruqui

Comics Neeti Palta, Anuvab Pal and director Onir are the few names from the entertainment industry who have expressed disappointment over Madhya Pradesh High Courts decision of turning down the bail plea of comedian Munawar Faruqui who is a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021