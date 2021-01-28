Left Menu

One new COVID-19 case in Nagaland, tally rises to 12,084

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 28-01-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 20:41 IST
One more person tested positivefor COVID-19 in Nagaland on Thursday, taking the state'scoronavirus caseload to 12,084, a senior health departmentofficial said.

The new case was reported from Peren district,Director of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Denis Hangsing said.

Five more patients recuperated from COVID-19 onThursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 11, 801,Hangsing said.

Of the total 12,084 COVID-19 cases, 4,985 are tracedcontacts, 4,669 are armed forces or security personnel, 1,857returnees from other states and 573 frontline workers, hesaid.

A total of 1,24,466 samples have been tested forCOVID-19 in the state so far, Hangsing added.

