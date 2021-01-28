One new COVID-19 case in Nagaland, tally rises to 12,084

One more person tested positivefor COVID-19 in Nagaland on Thursday, taking the state'scoronavirus caseload to 12,084, a senior health departmentofficial said.

The new case was reported from Peren district,Director of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Denis Hangsing said.

''One +ve case of #COVID-19 have been detected today atPeren. Also 5 +ve patients have recovered. Mokokchung- 3,Dimapur- 2. Total +ve cases- 12084 Recovered- 11801 ActiveCases- 52,'' Health ministere S Pangnyu Phom tweeted The state now has 52 active COVID-19 cases, while 88people have died due to the disease and 143 patients havemigrated to other states, he said.

Five more patients recuperated from COVID-19 onThursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 11, 801,Hangsing said.

Of the total 12,084 COVID-19 cases, 4,985 are tracedcontacts, 4,669 are armed forces or security personnel, 1,857returnees from other states and 573 frontline workers, hesaid.

A total of 1,24,466 samples have been tested forCOVID-19 in the state so far, Hangsing added.

