Over 4,700 healthcare workers administered COVID-19 vaccine in Himachal

As many as 4,794 healthcare workers were vaccinated for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, an official said.

Earlier, a total of 14,072 people were administered the vaccine till January 23, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said.

The vaccination drive had begun on January 16 when 1,536 members of the medical fraternity were administered the vaccine while 3,299 people received the jabs on January 18, 232 on January 19, 45 on January 20, 686 on January 21, 3,819 on January 22, 3,935 on January 23 and 510 on January 27.

With this, the total number of vaccinated healthcare workers in the hill state has risen to 18,866, he added.

Jindal said the target for Thursday was 6,420 and the percentage coverage is 74.7 per cent. Fourteen adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) were reported in the state on Thursday, he added. The number of AEFI in the state has now risen to 56 as earlier 42 AEFI cases had been reported.

