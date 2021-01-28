Left Menu

Switzerland says Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries will be delayed

Some of Switzerland's 26 cantons, like European countries, have already received fewer Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses than they had planned, leading them to alter vaccination schedules. "The next shipments from Pfizer and Moderna arrive in the first week of February," a Swiss Federal Health Ministry spokeswoman told Reuters.

Reuters | Bern | Updated: 28-01-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 21:43 IST
Switzerland says Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries will be delayed
Representative image

Moderna has warned Switzerland that its COVID-19 vaccine deliveries would be delayed, the Swiss health ministry said on Thursday, leading to February shortfalls that the country expects the U.S. company to make up in March. The delays follow European supply issues with vaccine maker AstraZeneca, as well as Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, as demand for COVID-19 shots is sky high but supplies remain tight and production limited.

Switzerland, which has received a combined 531,600 vaccines so far from Moderna and from Pfizer and BioNTech, said it still expects first-quarter vaccine deliveries to meet their contractual requirements. It had hoped to get 1 million doses in February, though with Moderna's delay it could miss that target.

The Swiss Federal Health Ministry did not give a reason for the delays, referring questions to Moderna. Moderna did not return messages seeking comment.

The delay to Moderna's shipments was first reported by Swiss newspaper Blick, which said a planned 300,000-dose shipment due Feb. 1 would likely fall short. Some of Switzerland's 26 cantons, like European countries, have already received fewer Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses than they had planned, leading them to alter vaccination schedules.

"The next shipments from Pfizer and Moderna arrive in the first week of February," a Swiss Federal Health Ministry spokeswoman told Reuters. "The cantons will be informed soon so they can plan their vaccination activities."

Switzerland, with 8.6 million people, hopes to vaccinate everyone who wants a COVID-19 shot by summer. Swiss contract drugmaker Lonza, which manufactures ingredients for Moderna's mRNA vaccine, said on Wednesday it may be "a couple of months" before new Swiss plants dedicated to producing the shots will be at "cruising speed".

Moderna's Europe-bound vaccine must make a winding journey from Lonza in Switzerland to fill-and-finish facilities in Spain, before being trucked to a Belgian logistics center, from where it is distributed to individual countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Tech start-up Matter to launch electric vehicles, energy solutions for India

Matter, an Ahmedabad-based technology start-up, on Thursday said it would launch electric vehicles and a range of energy solutions in India starting 2021.The company will enter key Indian cities, including New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chen...

Delhi court suspends magistrate court order convicting AAP MLA Somnath Bharti

A sessions court in Delhi has suspended a magistrate court order convicting AAP MLA Somnath Bharti and sentencing him to two years imprisonment in connection with an assault case involving security guards of AIIMS, Delhi. Special Judge Vika...

British fugitive pleads suicide risk against extradition to India

A British fugitive wanted in India to serve a 10-year sentence after his conviction for possession of 10 kilograms of charas cannabis in April 2002 appealed to the High Court in London on Thursday against being extradited to India on seriou...

Goa govt will borrow less in next fiscal: Sawant

Claiming that his governmentensured fiscal management even during the COVID-19 pandemic,Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said the statewill borrow even less in the next financial year.The government has started an exercise to ta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021