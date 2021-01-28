Left Menu

Guj records 346 new COVID-19 cases, 602 recoveries; 2 deaths

Gujarat recorded 346 newcoronavirus cases and two more deaths on Thursday, the stateHealth Department said.With the new infections, the states COVID-19 tallyrose to 2,60,566, said an official release.The death toll increased to 4,384.The tally of recovered cases reached 2,52,464 with 602COVID-19 patients getting discharged from hospitals during theday, it said.The rate of recovery has gone up to 96.89 per cent,said the release.As many as 59,893 health workers were vaccinated onThursday as part of the ongoing vaccination drive againstcoronavirus.

28-01-2021
Gujarat recorded 346 newcoronavirus cases and two more deaths on Thursday, the stateHealth Department said.

With the new infections, the state's COVID-19 tallyrose to 2,60,566, said an official release.

The death toll increased to 4,384.

The tally of recovered cases reached 2,52,464 with 602COVID-19 patients getting discharged from hospitals during theday, it said.

The rate of recovery has gone up to 96.89 per cent,said the release.

As many as 59,893 health workers were vaccinated onThursday as part of the ongoing vaccination drive againstcoronavirus. So far 1.55 lakh health workers have been coveredunder the drive in Gujarat.

Of 3,718 active cases in the state, 41 are onventilator, the release said.

Ahmedabad recorded 78 new COVID-19 cases, the highestin the state, during the day, taking the district's tally to61,848. With one death reported on Thursday, Ahmedabad'sdeath toll has gone up to 2,292.

179 patients from the district also recovered and weregiven discharge in the last 24 hours.

Surat district reported 50 new cases, taking its tallyto 52,052, said the release, adding that 66 persons from thedistrict also recovered during the day.

Vadodara and Rajkot districts recorded 81 and 49 newcases.

No new cases of COVID-19 emerged in the adjoiningUnion Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

Of total 3,365 persons found positive for coronavirusin the territory since the outbreak, two died, 3,358 haverecovered and five cases are still active, the UTadministration said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positivecases 2,60,566, new cases 346, death toll 4,384, discharged2,52,464, active cases 3,718, people tested so far - figurenot released.

