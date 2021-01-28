Bengal reports 9 more COVID deaths, 289 fresh cases

West Bengal's COVID-19 tallymounted to 5,69,173 on Thursday as 289 more people testedpositive for the virus, while nine fresh fatalities took thedeath toll to 10,148, a health bulletin said.

As many as 367 more people were cured of the diseaseduring the day, taking the total number of recovered people to5,53,244.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in thestate is now 97.2 per cent, the bulletin said.

West Bengal currently has 5,781 active cases.

Of the fresh fatalities, North 24 Parganas districtreported four, followed by Hooghly (two). One casualty eachwas registered in South 24 Parganas, Kolkata and Nadia.

The 289 new infections included 87 in Kolkata and 83in North 24 Parganas district.

Altogether 25,129 samples were tested for COVID-19during the day in West Bengal, taking the total number of suchtests to 79,19,637.

