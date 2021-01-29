Brazil confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 9 million -health ministry

Brazil confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 9 million -health ministryReuters | Brasilia | Updated: 29-01-2021 03:04 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 02:57 IST
Brazil has had 61,811 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 1,386 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Thursday.
The South American country has now registered 9,058,687 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 221,547, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
