UK's Johnson welcomes Novavax trial result, regulators will assess it

UK's Johnson welcomes Novavax trial result, regulators will assess itReuters | London | Updated: 29-01-2021 03:04 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 03:00 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that it was good news the Novavax vaccine for COVID-19 had proved effective in trials in the United Kingdom.
"Our medicines regulator will now assess the vaccine, which will be made in Teesside. If approved, we have 60m (million) doses on order," Johnson said on Twitter.
(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Leslie Adler)
