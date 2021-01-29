UK's Johnson welcomes Novavax trial result, regulators will assess it

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that it was good news the Novavax vaccine for COVID-19 had proved effective in trials in the United Kingdom.

"Our medicines regulator will now assess the vaccine, which will be made in Teesside. If approved, we have 60m (million) doses on order," Johnson said on Twitter.

(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Leslie Adler)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)