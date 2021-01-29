Left Menu

EU Commission head says AstraZeneca contract contains binding orders

The European Union's contract with AstraZeneca for its COVID-19 vaccine contains binding orders, EU Commision Head Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday, demanding a plausible explanation from the drugmaker for delivery hold-ups.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 29-01-2021 12:31 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 12:16 IST
EU Commission head says AstraZeneca contract contains binding orders
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The European Union's contract with AstraZeneca for its COVID-19 vaccine contains binding orders, EU Commision Head Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday, demanding a plausible explanation from the drugmaker for delivery hold-ups. Von der Leyen told Deutschlandfunk radio the best-effort delivery cause in the contract was only valid as long as it was not clear whether AstraZeneca could develop a vaccine.

She said the contract contained very clear delivery amounts for December and the first three quarters of 2021, and also mentioned four production sites, two of which are in Britain. "There are binding orders and the contract is crystal clear," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam COVID-19 outbreak reaches Hanoi as nine more cases confirmed

Vietnam reported nine more new COVID-19 infections early on Friday as the countrys first outbreak for nearly two months spread to Hanoi, the capital, where the ruling Communist party is currently holding its key five-yearly congress. The ne...

Gujarat ATS arrests Afghan man for illegal stay in India

The Gujarat Anti-TerroristSquad ATS has arrested a 55-year-old Afghan national forallegedly residing in India for the past 15 years using fakeidentification documents, including Indian passport and avoter ID card, officials said on Friday.B...

Woman gangraped in UP's Badaun; 6 including 5 minors held

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped in the jungles of Faizganj Behta police station area about five months ago but the incident came to light after the video of the incident went viral on social media recently, police said on Friday...

Persistent Systems Q3 net jumps 37 pc on higher revenue

Mid-tier information technology company Persistent Systems has reported a 37.5 per cent jump in its December quarter net profit to Rs 120.9 crore on revenue growth from new deals.The Pune-headquartered company had posted a net profit of Rs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021