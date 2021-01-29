Left Menu

Vietnam to begin mass COVID-19 testing after new outbreak -health official

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 29-01-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 14:03 IST
Vietnam will conduct mass testing for COVID-19 in the northern province of Hai Duong, the epicentre of a new outbreak of the coronavirus, and other affected areas, deputy health minister Nguyen Truong Son said on Friday.

Vietnam has reported 93 locally transmitted infections since the outbreak emerged on Thursday, most linked to an electronics factory in the province. In a statement on the government's website, Son said most of the remaining 2,340 workers at the factory had subsequently tested negative for the virus.

