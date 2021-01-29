Left Menu

Sweden earmarks spending to bolster primary healthcare strained by pandemic

Sweden's centre-left government will spend 6.8 billion crowns ($817 million) this year to build up primary healthcare services and to train health workers amid ongoing strains caused by the coronavirus pandemic, it said on Friday.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 29-01-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 20:17 IST
Sweden earmarks spending to bolster primary healthcare strained by pandemic

Sweden's centre-left government will spend 6.8 billion crowns ($817 million) this year to build up primary healthcare services and to train health workers amid ongoing strains caused by the coronavirus pandemic, it said on Friday. Around 3.2 billion crowns is for improving primary healthcare, with a similar amount intended for training and improving conditions for staff.

"We need to step up our efforts to make sure that more people want to, are able to, and can cope with working in healthcare," Health and Social Affairs Minister Lena Hallengren told a news conference. The rest of the spending will go toward strengthening the ambulance service and for online healthcare services. An additional 481 million crowns will go to improving women's health and to boost maternity services.

The pandemic has stretched Sweden's publicly financed healthcare system to the limit and the government has already increased subsidies to regional authorities - who are responsible for healthcare - by more than 25 billion crowns. The number of new COVID infections and hospitalizations have started to decline in recent weeks, but healthcare in many parts of the country remains under pressure.

On Friday, Sweden registered 2,400 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest number for three months. In total Sweden, with a population of around 10.2 million, has registered 566,957 COVID-19 cases while 11,591 people have died. ($1 = 8.3217 Swedish crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Premier League, WSL to trial concussion substitutes from Feb. 6

The Premier League and Womens Super League will introduce concussion substitutions trials from Feb. 6, Englands Football Association said on Friday. The decision comes after the games rule-making body IFAB last month gave the go-ahead for t...

Farmer agitations cause Rs 600 cr loss on toll collections; Rs 9,300 cr debt at risk: Report

The ongoing agitations by farmers in the national capital region NCR, Haryana and Punjab will cause a Rs 600-crore loss to toll collections, a report said on Friday.Apart from the impact on toll collection due to restrictions in vehicular m...

Taliban visit Moscow, voice hope US will honour peace deal

After a round of talks in Moscow, the Taliban said Friday they expect the United States to fulfill its pledge to withdraw all its troops from Afghanistan by May.Sher Mohammed Abbas Stanikzai, who led the Taliban delegation that met with sen...

Delhi adds 249 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate rises to 0.42 pc

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi climbed to 6,34,773 on Friday as 249 more people tested positive for the disease while the positivity rate rose to 0.42 per cent, authorities said.For the past six days, Delhis daily cases had rem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021